GOP Shreds Rioters, Democrats In New Video: ‘This Isn’t About Justice, It’s About Destroying America.’

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a damning new video highlighting the damage that far-left rioters have inflicted across the country in recent weeks and showing how some Democrats have vocally supported calls from the far-left to defund law enforcement.

“Left-wing anarchists are sowing chaos across the country as they attempt to destroy the fundamental foundation of America,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest said. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his radical allies continue to dodge scrutiny, viewing this as an opportunity to transform the country. But under President Trump’s leadership, law and order will always prevail.”

The video features one of the Black Lives Matter co-founders stating that their ideological frame is Marxism, an ideology that has led to the deaths of 100 million people. – READ MORE

