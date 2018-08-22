RNC Doubles DNC Fundraising Total — Chairwoman Calls Trump ‘Best Tool for Winning in These Midterms’ (VIDEO)

New fundraising numbers show the Republican National Committee (RNC) just raked in twice as much cash as the Democratic National Committee (DNC). RNC Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, says Republican success is due, in large part, to President Donald Trump.

The RNC has had a successful run since the president took office, winning eight out of nine special elections and continuing to break fundraising records.

McDaniel joined Fox News’ Lou Dobbs to talk about the success and what it means for the midterms.

[The midterm] is going to be competitive. On the Senate side, I think we’re going to pick up seats, we have great opportunities, like I said, in Florida, North Dakota, Indiana, Missouri, where our candidates are leading right now their Democrat opponents. We have opportunities to pick up seats in the Senate.

On the House side, we know history, Lou. History is against the party that holds the White House. They usually shed about 30 seats, but by having the most robust infrastructure and the largest ground-game we’ve had in the RNC history, we are engaging with these voters. We are sharing with them the results we have from this administration. And we are energizing them, making sure they do not become complacent. – READ MORE

The Republican National Committee’s program to out-do former President Obama’s grassroots organizing has gone into warp speed and already made a record-breaking 30 million voter contacts in its goal of keeping the House and Senate in GOP hands.

RNC officials said that 30 million voter contacts is a month ahead of schedule and better off than it was in 2016 when it out-hustled the Democrats to help Donald Trump win the presidency over presumed winner Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The unusually aggressive ground campaign was designed to build a Republican grassroots effort. The RNC turned to its Republican Leadership Initiative Fellowship and it has locked in 20,000 fellows, four times its voter outreach force of just two years ago.

The party called the program a “game changer” in 2016 and has high hopes for this year when many polls show the GOP losing control of the House.

The 20,000 fellows are being trained and dispatched as “neighborhood team leaders” and “core team leaders.” And they are getting the credit for making the 30 million voter contacts in calls and door-to-door shoe leather.– READ MORE