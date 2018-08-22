CANADA: Trans Woman Files Human Rights Complaint For Having To Buy Breast Implants

Should the radical Left ever get its way in terms of what society classifies as a human “right” one day, then taxpayer dollars will go beyond funding abortions and into funding a transgender’s breast implants. Just take a peek up north in Canada.

According to LifeSiteNews, a man presenting himself as a woman “launched a human rights complaint against Nova Scotia’s health department for refusing to pay for his breast implants.” Canada currently does not pay for breast augmentation of any kind (male or female) that is for cosmetic surgery.

“Implants are not covered for any individuals who would prefer larger breasts,” health ministry spokeswoman Tracy Barron told Canadian Press. “Breast implants are covered in Nova Scotia for severe congenital or developmental asymmetries and also in breast cancer reconstruction.”

Barron added that men who wish to look more like women through enlarged breasts can do so via hormonal therapy, which taxpayers already fund. However, women who wish to look more like men can have their breasts removed with taxpayer dollars because that is the only way they can fully achieve their preferred gender identity.

The man, “Serina” Slaunwhite, says the policy violates his human rights and constitutes “gender discrimination.” – READ MORE

Christine Hallquist, a Democrat and the country’s first major party transgender nominee, once tweeted an insinuation that “radicalized Christians” are a problem that Americans currently “tolerate,” as The Daily Caller reported.

Hallquist won Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Vermont governor’s race.

She’s now set to challenge incumbent GOP Gov. Phil Scott in November.

“And we worry about sharia law!!” Hallquist tweeted last summer, with a link to an article from “LGBTQ Nation” about a girl who was disqualified from a soccer team because she looked like a boy.

“Radicalized Christians are a part of the American landscape, and we tolerate it.”

There are other tweets that show Hallquist’s disdain for Christians. In January of this year she tweeted, “Some of these Christian evangelist’s [sic] are just downright crazy!” (Note that punctuation error, too.) She was referring to Christian satire site Babylon Bee’s joking about Christian evangelist Jim Bakker.- READ MORE