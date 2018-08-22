MSNBC Dismisses Mollie Tibbetts as Some ‘Girl in Iowa’ ‘Fox News Is Talking About’ (VIDEO)

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Beat early Tuesday night, frequent MSNBC guest and Fordham University Professor Christina Greer smeared the memory of late University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts as “a girl in Iowa” that “Fox News is talking about” instead of going all-in on the plea deal for Michael Cohen and the verdict in the Paul Manafort trial.

Both legal stories dominated Fox News Channel programming on Tuesday with multiple segments every hour, but that didn’t stop Greer from making that sweeping generalization and trivializing the death of a young college student allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien from Mexico.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Greer built up to this sickening low blow when she told fill-in host Ali Velshi that, concerning Trump scandals, she’s “been ringing the alarm on this show for months now, the separation of powers is not working because the Republican has not stood up to this president not once.” – READ MORE

An illegal immigrant from Mexico stands accused of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts and dumping her body in an Iowa cornfield — after he allegedly accosted her during a July 18 jog and she threatened to call police.

Cristhian Bathena Rivera, 24, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in Tibbetts’ death, officials confirmed.

The body of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was found Tuesday in a field covered with corn stalks. Her father and two sources confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday morning that Tibbetts was found dead; investigators said later in the day they were working to formally identify the body.

We commend the swift action by local, state, & federal investigators working in Iowa in apprehending an illegal immigrant, who’s now charged with first-degree murder. Now, justice will be served. We will never forget Mollie Tibbetts. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 21, 2018

Investigators said they used surveillance footage to track down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn, and also showed Rivera’s car. She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on July 18 after she went for a jog around a neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Tibbetts’ family pleaded for her safe return and had remained hopeful she would be found alive. Her father, Rob, previously told Fox News that “somebody knows something.” – READ MORE