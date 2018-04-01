Politics
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Democrats Hate Trump More Than They Love America
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel delivered a short message on her Twitter account that grabbed a whole lot of attention throughout the day.
Democrats hate our President more than they love our country.
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 31, 2018
