RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Democrats Hate Trump More Than They Love America

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel delivered a short message on her Twitter account that grabbed a whole lot of attention throughout the day.

Democrats hate our President more than they love our country. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 31, 2018

She wrote, “Democrats hate our President more than they love our country.” – READ MORE