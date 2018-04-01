Jury ‘convinced’ Noor Salman knew of Pulse nightclub attack, but had ‘no option’ but to acquit

The jury foreman in the concluded trial of Noor Salman — widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen – said jurors were “convinced” she knew of the attack beforehand, but had “no option but to return a verdict of not guilty.”

In a statement provided to the Orlando Sentinel, the juror — who requested to remain anonymous — said “a verdict of not guilty did NOT mean that we thought Noor Salman was unaware of what Omar Mateen was planning to do,” rather that the jury was “not tasked with deciding if she was aware of a potential attack.”

“On the contrary we were convinced she did know,” the statement continued. “She may not have known what day, or what location, but she knew.”

"The bottom line is that, based on the letter of the law, and the detailed instructions provided by the court, we were presented with no option but to return a verdict of not guilty," the statement read.

