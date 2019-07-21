RNC Blows DNC Fundraising Numbers Out of the Water by More Than Double

Newly-disclosed fundraising numbers illustrated a huge gap between the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC), with the latter raising more than double the amount of money in June, Politico reported Saturday.

In the same month as the first round of their presidential primary debates, the DNC brought in $8.5 million in fundraising but spent $7.5 million on expenses. The organization ended the month with $9.5 million in cash on hand.

The DNC’s spending was used to cover a variety of campaign expenses including “event decorations,” “security,” and “catering,” but the filings did not indicate which expenses were related to the debates.

Major Democratic donors gave to the committee in June, such as hedge fund manager James Simons — who donated $319,500 to the DNC — and former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, who cut a check to the committee for $100,000.

Republicans’ fundraising blew the DNC’s out of the water, however, raising over double the amount of money in the same month, with the RNC reporting a haul of $20.7 million in June and ending the month with $43.5 million cash on hand. – READ MORE