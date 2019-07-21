Patriotic Americans ‘Are Tired’ of Being ‘Talked Down To’ by Leftists in Congress and the Media

Speaking to Fox News anchor Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” on Sunday morning, senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller addressed head-on the issue of the chants of “Send her back!” by members of the Trump rally audience in Greenville, North Carolina, this past week — and what exactly is going on in the country right now.

Miller said to Wallace, in part, “All the people in that audience and millions of patriotic Americans all across this country are tired of being beat up, condescended to, looked down upon, talked down to by members of Congress on the Left in Washington, D.C., and their allies in many corners of the media.”

“And let’s get specific about it,” he added. “You saw the quotes from Rep. Omar [of Minnesota] saying, ‘Some people did something’ at 9/11. And yes, if you watch in context, it’s worse. You saw the quotes from Rep. Omar talking about how, ‘Oh, well, we talk about al-Qaida in a menacing tone’ — and by the way, she’s giggling throughout this interview, ‘but we don’t talk about the Army in a menacing tone.’ And, yes, if you watch it in context, which I have, it’s even worse.”

“And perhaps the most shocking of all,” Miller added, “ the comments made by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez [of New York] … that our border agents are running ‘concentration camps’ [on the southern border] and therefore they are Nazis, and therefore, everyone in that audience and you and me and everyone who supports our border patrol are, by extension, Nazis sympathizers. we support Nazis if we support border agents.” – READ MORE