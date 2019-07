Hundreds of protesters were forcibly removed from Donald Trump’s campaign rallies during his historic run to the White House in 2016. Now we know that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) was one such protester.

My god! Tlaib back in 2016. pic.twitter.com/7RNRpv32TO — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 20, 2019

Newly surfaced video shows Secret Service agents forcibly removing an angry and shouting Tlaib during a Trump campaign event in Detroit in 2016.

“You guys are crazy!” Tlaib screams at Trump supporters as agents restrains her. – READ MORE