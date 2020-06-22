Rioters Tear Down Statue Of Francis Scott Key. He Wrote The Star-Spangled Banner (VIDEO)

Rioters in California tore down a statue of Francis Scott Key on Friday, which is just the latest instance of left-wing rioters destroying monuments and statues across the nation.

Key, an attorney and poet, wrote the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which is America’s national anthem.

Antifa topples statue of Francis Scott Key in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/Rp8kGM0VnC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 20, 2020

The rioters tore down the statue in San Francisco on Juneteenth, “the day to celebrate the freeing of enslaved people over a century and a half ago,” NBC Bay Area reported. – READ MORE

