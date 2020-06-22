Muhammad Ali’s Son: My Dad Wouldn’t Have Supported ‘Racist’ Black Lives Matter, Would’ve Supported Trump

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of famed boxer Muhammad Ali, said during an interview this week with the New York Post that his father would be against the “racist” Black Lives Matter movement and that Antifa is no different from Islamic terrorists.

On the subject of Black Lives Matter, Ali said: “My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree.”

“I think it’s racist,” Ali continued. “It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone – he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is.”

“It’s a racial statement,” Ali added. “It’s pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen. I hate that.”

Ali also expressed disapproval over how Black Lives Matter has conducted itself, saying, “Don’t bust up s**t, don’t trash the place. You can peacefully protest.” – READ MORE

