Riley Howell, ‘hero’ UNCC student who died after tackling gunman, earns Purple Heart, Bronze Star

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte student who tackled a gunman last month has posthumously been awarded two of the military’s highest honors.

Riley Howell, a 21-year-old Army ROTC cadet, earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his actions April 30 when a gunman opened fire in his classroom. Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Parlier were killed in the attack.

Howell’s family were presented with the honors by the Waynesville Police Department. Thomas Matteo, of the Purple Heart Society, personally spoke to Howell’s family to tell them he believed their son was a hero.

The Purple Heart is awarded to those in the U.S. armed forces who are injured or killed in battle. A Bronze Star is given to those who exhibit "heroic or meritorious achievement or service."