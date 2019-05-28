Missouri could soon be first ‘abortion-free’ state since Roe vs Wade

Missouri‘s last abortion clinic expects to shut down later this week, ending legal abortion in the Show-Me State.

Planned Parenthood failed to renew its license issued by the state’s health department for the last remaining abortion clinic in St. Louis and if it isn’t compliant by May 31, Missouri will become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, CBS News reported.

“This is not a drill. This is not a warning. This is a real public health crisis,” Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.

The largest abortion provider in the nation said state officials were investigating “a large number of possible deficiencies,” and only two of seven physicians agreed to be interviewed, which will take place late Tuesday.

Operation Rescue obtained a list of EMS calls placed by the Reproductive Health Services Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and found nine incidents of serious emergencies, most common being hemorrhaging.