Troops Wearing ‘Make Aircrew Great Again’ Patch Triggers Outrage from Left

Mass outrage on the left ensued after photos emerged of United States sailors aboard the USS Wasp wearing “Make Aircrew Great Again” patches with President Trump’s likeness on them.
The images were first reported by White House reporters traveling with the president on his trip to Japan, where he stopped at a U.S. military base in Yokosuka:
After the photos surfaced online, leftist commentators and pundits began calling for the airmen to be punished, claiming they had violated the U.S. Military Code of Justice (UMCJ) for engaging in political activity while in uniform. – READ MORE