Troops Wearing ‘Make Aircrew Great Again’ Patch Triggers Outrage from Left

Mass outrage on the left ensued after photos emerged of United States sailors aboard the USS Wasp wearing “Make Aircrew Great Again” patches with President Trump’s likeness on them.

The images were first reported by White House reporters traveling with the president on his trip to Japan, where he stopped at a U.S. military base in Yokosuka:

Airmen onboard the USS WASP wearing patches on their jumpsuits that read “Make Aircrew Great Again.” The patches include an image in the center in the likeness of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/rQKAyrcDte — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) May 28, 2019

Some of the sailors aboard the WASP where Trump is now speaking are wearing this patch pic.twitter.com/07LZojqnYH — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) May 28, 2019

After the photos surfaced online, leftist commentators and pundits began calling for the airmen to be punished, claiming they had violated the U.S. Military Code of Justice (UMCJ) for engaging in political activity while in uniform.