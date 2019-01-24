Right to Life: NY Abortion Law Removes Criminal Penalties for Violence Against Unborn Child During Homicide

New York Right To Life Warns The Reproductive Health Act Signed Into Law By Gov. Andrew Cuomo Would Remove Criminal Penalties For “acts Of Violence Against A Pregnant Mother And Her Child.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an extreme pro-abortion bill into law Tuesday that defines a “person” as a “human being who has been born and is alive,” a description that eliminates recognition of “personhood” in the unborn.
New York State Right to Life Committee says that making abortion a “fundamental right” could lead to invalidating “any limits on abortion” and “mandat that everyone take part in the culture of death.”
“The bill would also prevent pregnant women whose babies are killed in violent attacks from seeing justice, and have the effect of ‘authorizing infanticide’ by repealing the requirement that a second physician be on hand in the event that an attempted abortion past 20 weeks yields a live infant.- READ MORE