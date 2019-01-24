NOW Nathan Phillips Wants To Meet With Covington Teens He Smeared For ‘The Teaching Of Tolerance’

As recently as Monday, Native American protester Nathan Phillips was refusing to meet with Covington Catholic students as he continued to smear them with help from left-wing media outlets.

At that time, Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby offered to pay to fly Phillips – first-class – to his restaurant to “break bread and make amends” with the high school boys the protester had previously called “beasts.”

“It’s not the right time,” Phillips told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I might consider it at some point. There’d have to be certain assurances in place, give and take, and understanding.”

That has now changed, as has Phillips’ account of what happened last Friday when he confronted a group of high-school boys.

The Omaha Nation elder now wants a “teachable moment” with the students, according to a press release from the Lakota People’s Law Project.

Now Phillips wants to “create space for the teaching of tolerance to happen,” days after he smeared children.

“We feel that there is a distinct lack of understanding and appreciation of Native peoples and traditions worldwide. It’s time to address the indecency of culturally appropriating our ritual movements and songs for the enjoyment of non-Native peoples,” Phillips said. – READ MORE