Hoyer says ‘sure’ when asked if Trump can deliver SOTU, despite Pelosi’s objections

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto” on Tuesday that he would have no objections to President Trump delivering a State of the Union address in the House of Representatives on Jan. 29, despite House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s repeated threats that the traditional speech be delayed.

Hoyer, D-Md., also noted that the Senate plans to vote Thursday afternoon on both Republican and Democratic proposals to end the ongoing partial federal government shutdown, now in its 32nd day. Both are cloture votes, meaning they both need 60 yeas to pass.

(…)

But Hoyer, in an apparent break with Pelosi, seemingly had no problems with allowing Trump to speak.

“Sure,” Hoyer responded, when asked if he’d be open to Trump speaking in person in the House for the State of the Union. Asked if Pelosi would agree, he added, “I don’t know what the discussions have been.”

And in another split with Pelosi, Hoyer again demurred when asked if walls are indeed an “immorality.”

“Physical barriers are a part of the solution,” Hoyer said. “Look, if it’s protecting people it’s moral, if it’s imprisoning people, it may well be immoral.” – READ MORE