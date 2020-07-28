Barr, Wray and White House Plan to Steal Almost $2 BILLION from Coronavirus Relief Funds to Build New FBI Headquarters

The Republican coronavirus stimulus proposal includes funds for the design and construction of a new FBI headquarters at the request of the Trump administration.

The bill includes $1.75 billion “for the design and construction of a Washington, D.C. headquarters facility for the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” according to the bill text.

The provision comes after the administration’s successful push for the funds caused significant problems during the intraparty negotiations.

But the funding could still face an uncertain future, with at least two key Republicans withholding full support.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initially indicated at a news conference Monday that he was not aware the FBI provision was in the bill but then moments later said the White House “insisted that be included.”

McConnell was then asked if it was possible an almost $2 billion could be in the measure without his knowledge, and he seemed to suggest he was aware.

“Well, in regard to that proposal, obviously we had to have an agreement with the administration in order get started. And they will have to answer the question as to why they insisted on that.”