RIGGED: Joe Biden’s Niece Skates from $110,000 Credit Card Scam; Judge Appointed by Biden Pal Bloomberg Spares Her Jail Time

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s once-unruly niece Caroline Biden, 31, offered a heartfelt apology and promised that her wild-child ways were behind her Thursday when she was sentenced to two years’ probation for racking up over $100,000 on a stolen credit card.

As part of the sweetheart plea deal, her felony conviction was tossed in June for the unauthorized shopping spree at a Greenwich Village pharmacy. She was allowed to re-plead to the lesser charge of petit larceny.

Justice Curtis Farber presided over the case. He was appointed to the bench by Michael Bloomberg, long time political pal of Joe Biden. The two friends are rumored to be a potential presidential ticket in 2020.

Biden’s niece, the pampered Georgetown grad, completed 10 days of community service at a children’s hospital and paid full restitution of $110,810.04.

In 2017, Biden was busted after using the unidentified victim’s Chase card over the course of a year at Bigelow’s pharmacy, where face creams can run hundreds of dollars.

Prosecutors said Biden ended up with the card after the victim gave her permission to make a single purchase totaling $672.

This wasn’t Biden’s first brush with the law. She landed in cuffs in 2013 after a clash with a roommate over unpaid rent at their $3,500-a-month Tribeca pad — and took a swing at responding cops.

“I shouldn’t be handcuffed!” she railed to police at the time. “You don’t know who you’re doing this to!”

In that case, the charges were dismissed and sealed.

