Congressional Candidate Calls First Lady Melania a “Hoe Bag” … Twitter Does Nothing to Discipline Blue-Check-Mark DEM

So let’s get this straight. On Twitter you can call the First Lady a prostitute and keep your account. Check.

As long as the First Lady is a Republican.

And you’re a Democrat with a blue check mark. Who wants to become a Congressman.

US House candidate Mark Roberts, who is running for Congress in Oregon, did that on Monday.

And the Democrat did it loudly and proudly, saying Melania Trump “works by the hour” as part of his disturbing response to a Charlie Kirk tweet.

