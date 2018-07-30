DNC CHAIR TOM PEREZ BUSTED SPORTING $1,840 DESIGNER MAN PURSE AFTER CALLING SOCIALISM ‘FUTURE’ OF PARTY

A sharp-eyed sleuth snapped a picture Friday of Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez at DC’s Reagan National airport. The former Obama secretary of labor was standing in line, carrying a travel bag that looked outside the working man’s budget.

The bag appears to be a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 55 Damier Cobalt Canvas bag, which retails at $1,840 on the Louis Vuitton website.

“In Damier Cobalt canvas, Louis Vuitton’s iconic Keepall 55 travel bag is both timelessly elegant and distinctively modern,” the company describes its bag. “The historic design, dating back to the 1930s, remains as sleek and functional as ever. Spacious, lightweight, versatile, the Keepall epitomizes the art of travel.”

