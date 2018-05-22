Ridiculous: Nasty Whoopi Goldberg Says We Should ‘Never Disparage Each Other’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monday’s edition of The View carried a segment promoting Sen. John McCain’s new book and an HBO documentary For Whom the Bell Tolls. Once again, Whoopi Goldberg tried to pose as a guardian of decency, posing against “disparaging each other,” when she asked McCain ten years ago if she had to be afraid of slavery coming back if he were elected.

The segment also avoided HBO’s history of McCain films (doesn’t anyone remember the McCain/Palin-trashing Game Change flick?) Check this out:

MEGHAN McCAIN: I’m just not scared of death the way I once was because I know now he is going to be waiting for me on the other side, and he has taught me what life is really about. He always has, but the last year in particular and he is so brave. And coming together as a country and not delving into this crap that we’re at right now, of divisiveness and not being able to speak to the other side, and we have no decency, and death jokes are acceptable, and you never apologize, that is not the McCain way, and it will never be.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: That’s not how we roll as Americans. That’s not how we roll, and that’s why Americans are so angry that this is — that this seems to be the precipice we’re on, but I think there is too many of us saying, oh, hell no. Oh, hell no. We can disagree, but we can never disparage each other that way. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1