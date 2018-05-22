Would you donate money to build the border wall?

Rep. Diane Black, a Republican running for Tennessee governor, has introduced legislation that would let people and companies donate to the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Her bill would create an account at the Treasury Department to take donations that would be used to fund President Trump’s biggest campaign promise, after Congress failed to give him the $25 billion he requested in January.

“While Democrats block commonsense border security and put illegal immigrants before our families, we are going to put America first. Real immigration reform cannot be achieved without a secure border,” Black said in a statement.

The Border Wall Trust Fund Act would allow money deposited in the Treasury fund to be used for “planning, designing, constructing, and maintaining a barrier along the international border,” her press release stated.

“The most important job of the federal government is the safety and security of the American people, and if citizens in our country wish to contribute to this effort, they absolutely should be given the opportunity,” she added. “Americans know that President Trump is committed to protecting our nation for future generations, and we are ready to stand with him to build the wall.”

The Trump administration announced March 30 plans to use $1.6 billion in new congressional funding for 100 miles of new and replacement border wall along the Southwest border, Acting Deputy Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ronald Vitiello said Friday. – READ MORE

