Disgraced Dem Conyers endorsed son for his own seat – but he didn’t qualify

Democrat John Conyers’ bedside wish for his son to take his Michigan House seat, after being forced from Congress over a sexual misconduct scandal, likely won’t come true — now that the younger Conyers reportedly has failed to qualify for the ballot.

The Wayne County Clerk Office’s elections staff said last week that John Conyers III, the ex-congressman’s son, was ineligible because he didn’t submit enough valid signatures on his application to run in the Aug. 7 Democratic primary, according to local reports.

The review was launched after a challenge from another Conyers family member. Clerk Cathy Garrett was expected to make an official announcement soon.

Conyers, who turned 89 this month, had backed his son in a December 2017 radio interview from a Michigan hospital where he was recovering from the stress of the scandal.

“My legacy cannot be compromised or diminished in any way,” Conyers said at the time. “I have a great family legacy, especially in my oldest boy, John Conyers III, who I incidentally endorse to replace me in my seat in Congress.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1