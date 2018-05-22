Politics
Disgraced Dem Conyers endorsed son for his own seat – but he didn’t qualify
Democrat John Conyers’ bedside wish for his son to take his Michigan House seat, after being forced from Congress over a sexual misconduct scandal, likely won’t come true — now that the younger Conyers reportedly has failed to qualify for the ballot.
The Wayne County Clerk Office’s elections staff said last week that John Conyers III, the ex-congressman’s son, was ineligible because he didn’t submit enough valid signatures on his application to run in the Aug. 7 Democratic primary, according to local reports.
The review was launched after a challenge from another Conyers family member. Clerk Cathy Garrett was expected to make an official announcement soon.
Conyers, who turned 89 this month, had backed his son in a December 2017 radio interview from a Michigan hospital where he was recovering from the stress of the scandal.
“My legacy cannot be compromised or diminished in any way,” Conyers said at the time. “I have a great family legacy, especially in my oldest boy, John Conyers III, who I incidentally endorse to replace me in my seat in Congress.” – READ MORE
