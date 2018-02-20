Should The Next Emoji Rollout Include A ‘Pregnant Man?’ Leftists Think So.

The official “Emoji list” for 2018 rolled out last week, and it added 157 new pixillated cartoon characters to the vast range of items you can include in your text messages, including kangaroos, softballs, comic book-esque phrases, and your fair reporter’s personal favorite: people who sport ginger hair.

But, obviously, the official emoji people can’t please everyone, and some social justice warriors are particularly angry that there are no new “transgender” or “gender non-binary” emoji people — and that there’s no way to separate emoji couples to create non-hetero-normative combinations, and no “pregnant man.”

That’s right. No pregnant man.

“Since the 2015 introduction of Fitzpatrick scale modifier, which allowed emoji to have skin tones different to the Simpsonesque default, many have assumed further emoji releases would gradually decouple the pictograms from a limited — and in many senses Western, male and heteronormative — vision of humanity,” ABC News reports, in a hard-hitting expose on inclusive cartoon pictures of humans (or the lack thereof). – READ MORE

