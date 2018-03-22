Rick Perry Stops Uranium Sales After Lawmakers Hold Up DOE Nominee

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is placing the Department of Energy’s (DOE) uranium sales on hold for the rest of the year after a lawmaker held up a DOE nominee over the practice.

During a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing Tuesday on the DOE’s 2019 budget, Perry told GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming the DOE would stop selling uranium for the rest of the year and possibly longer, The Washington Examiner reported.

Barrasso has blocked the Senate from confirming Anne White as the DOE assistant secretary for environmental management since January. The Wyoming senator held up White’s nomination to protest the DOE’s process of selling excess government-owned uranium, which has suppressed the domestic uranium industry, especially in Wyoming. – READ MORE

