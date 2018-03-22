Trump cutting Obama-era refugee admissions 77%

The Trump administration, which has proposed a massive 60 percent reduction in refugee admissions from the Obama-era high of 110,000, is expected to cut that number even deeper. according to preliminary estimates.

Experts evaluating the administration’s latest refugee totals now predict a slash of over 77 percent, to 25,000 refugees a year.

Don Barnett, CIS fellow, since 1980 Act taken in average 80,000 refugees a year. Today 95% of refugees are selected by UN, not the US — marguerite telford (@mtelford9397) March 20, 2018

“The national quota was lowered drastically by the Trump administration from 2018. His quota is, like, 45,000. Likely by the end of the year the number will be substantially less than even that,” according to Don Barnett, a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies and widely published on refugee resettlement and asylum issues. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1