Former Miss America Erika Harold wins Illinois GOP primary for attorney general

Erika Harold, an attorney and former Miss America winner, won Tuesday’s Republican primary in Illinois for attorney general, while state Sen. Kwame Raoul declared himself the victor on the Democratic side.

Erika Harold speaks to FOX 32 after winning GOP nomination for Illinois Attorney General https://t.co/vVGYuMQd3t @ErikaHarold pic.twitter.com/lGChpBZziI — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) March 21, 2018

Raoul received a concession call from the Democratic runner-up, former Gov. Pat Quinn. Raoul beat out eight other Democratic hopefuls and said he would “expand on” the work of Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who had made a surprise announcement that she wouldn’t be seeking a fifth term.

Raoul and Quinn sparred in competing campaign ads, accusing each other of conflicts of interest and other inappropriate behavior.

Harold, who was crowned Miss America 2003 in late 2002, received financial support from Gov. Bruce Rauner and backing from the Illinois Republican Party. She handily defeated former Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1