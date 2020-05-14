Richard Grenell Drops Another Bombshell on the Obama Admin’s Involvement in SpyGate

In a new twist in SpyGate, Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, suppressed intelligence that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election, according to information being declassified by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Fox News chief White House correspondent Ed Henry revealed this bombshell Tuesday evening while appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

A lot of faith has been put into the intelligence community’s assessment that Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin wanted Donald Trump to win the 2016 election. This assessment gave credence to the Trump-Russia collusion narrative that launched an investigation into Trump’s campaign. Last week declassified testimony proved that top Obama officials never had any empirical evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“There’s other intel that may have been more serious suggesting that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win, rather than balancing that out in the assessment they put out there in that assessment and set the narrative that Russia wanted Trump to win,” Henry told Tucker Carlson. – READ MORE

