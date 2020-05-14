‘The Price is Right’ special donates almost $100,000 to Planned Parenthood, sparks debate

CBS’ primetime special “The Price is Right At Night” sparked heated reactions from viewers on social media over its decision to donate nearly $100,000 to Planned Parenthood.

The longest-running game show in television history aired Monday evening with regular host Drew Carey joined by Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RuPaul. The famous drag queen was on hand to help raise money for charity, with the show promising to match all the contestants’ prize winnings with a donation to Planned Parenthood.

Contestants won big during the special, totaling $97,266 in prizes. This meant that the same dollar amount is now going to the organization as a charitable donation.

Reaction to the guest host’s choice of charity was split. Viewers who do not support the organization took to Twitter to voice their outrage over the “Price is Right” cash gift. – READ MORE

