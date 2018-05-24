REVEALED: Secret Iranian Missile Base Found, Experts Think It’s Building Long Range Missiles, Report Says

A new report from The New York Times on Wednesday revealed that weapons expert have discovered a secret Iranian missile base in the remote Iranian desert and multiple independent experts say there is strong evidence that suggests the base is developing long-range missiles.

The discovery was made this spring by a group of weapons researchers from California as they were reviewing new television programs developed by Iran about General Hassan Tehrani, a scientist who ran Iran’s long-range missile research site all the way up until 2011 when he was killed in an explosion. The New York Times reports:

… they stumbled on a series of clues that led them to a startling conclusion: Shortly before his death, the scientist, Gen. Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, oversaw the development of a secret, second facility in the remote Iranian desert that, they say, is operating to this day.

The researchers analyzed numerous satellite photos over an extensive period of time and came to the conclusion that they believe that the facility is developing “advanced rocket engines and rocket fuel, and is often conducted under cover of night.” – READ MORE

