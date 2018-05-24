MEDIA NARRATIVE FAIL: Kushner’s Permanent Top Secret Clearance Granted, Even After 7-Hour Interview With Mueller

On Thursday, Trump advisor Jared Kushner’s top secret clearance was restored. That approval came just a few months after Kushner’s temporary top secret security clearance had been downgraded after delays in completing his background check. In February, the White House Personnel Security Office, based on information from the FBI, had instead given Kushner secret clearance. The New York Times reported then:

[T]he complicated finances surrounding Mr. Kushner’s family’s vast real estate empire and his qualifications for the foreign policy responsibilities given to him by his father-in-law invited scrutiny from the start… The decision to reduce his access to classified information was made after John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, announced plans to overhaul the security clearance process at the White House after the resignation of Rob Porter, Mr. Trump’s staff secretary, amid allegations of spousal abuse. The change in Mr. Kushner’s clearance was first reported by Politico.

It was clear at the time that Kushner’s security status had been downgraded temporarily, contingent on the FBI clearing its backlog of security checks. That process had already ensnared Obama White House deputy national security advisor Ben Rhodes, who was initially denied FBI clearance, only to be later cleared by the Obama administration.

Kushner’s permanent top secret clearance represents a black eye for many in the media who spent weeks speculating that Kushner had lost his temporary clearance thanks to some sort of corruption. – READ MORE

