Mueller moves ahead with Papadopoulos sentencing

Special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team has told a court he is ready to move ahead with the sentencing of former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.

“The parties respectfully request that the Court refer this case for the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation report,” the filing from Mueller’s team reads.

A pre-sentence report is used to help a judge prepare for a possible sentence, providing information on the individual’s criminal history, cooperation with authorities, as well as other details that will aid the judge’s decision.

The latest development suggests Mueller’s team is looking to kickstart the sentencing process.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI last year and has cooperated with Mueller’s team, according to court filings cited by ABC News. READ MORE

