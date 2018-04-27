True Pundit

REVEALED: Joy Reid’s Tweets Using Transphobic Slurs, Sexual Slurs On Women

Old tweets from embattled MSNBC host Joy Reid show that she used transphobic slurs to attack Ann Coulter and made vile sexual comments attacking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife.

Reid is currently under fire after new anti-gay posts were found on her blog that she claims were fabricated. Reid previously admitted to writing some of the posts when several of them were found late last year. – READ MORE

