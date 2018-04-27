REVEALED: Joy Reid’s Tweets Using Transphobic Slurs, Sexual Slurs On Women

Old tweets from embattled MSNBC host Joy Reid show that she used transphobic slurs to attack Ann Coulter and made vile sexual comments attacking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife.

#Rush Limbaugh’s fourth marriage offers a hopeful message for fat, grimey closet-cases everywhere. Get rich. (Karl Rove, you’re on deck!) — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 5, 2010

“@ricksanchezcnn: i’m going to interview ann coulter tonite , what do u want me to ask her?” /don’t you mean “shim?” — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 23, 2010

Love this!/”@Gawker: Barack Obama’s Indonesian Tranny Nanny http://gaw.kr/bJohcO” — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 9, 2010

Sorry @Lawrence. I’m not gonna watch Ann Coulter. I like my drag queens fierce. Not a way to build ratings, my man. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 18, 2011

@dvnix and you know, when you combine Clarence Thomas, his history and his wife’s teabaging? Well that’s just gross. #throwingupnow — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 1, 2011

Reid is currently under fire after new anti-gay posts were found on her blog that she claims were fabricated. Reid previously admitted to writing some of the posts when several of them were found late last year. – READ MORE

