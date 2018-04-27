‘Holy grail’ of guns made: Company sells $4.5M pistols made from 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite

Talk about out of this world.

Cabot Guns, a high-end weapons company, is selling the most expensive guns ever made, a pair of handguns made from a 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite, SWNS reports. The pair is priced at $4.5 million.

Known as the “Big Bang Pistol Set,” the guns were forged from metals found in the Gibeon meteorite, which fell in Namibia and is named for the nearest town after it was discovered in 1836 by English captain J. E. Alexander.

Rob Bianchin, founder and president of Indiana-based Cabot Guns, said the guns have received plenty of attention for how they were made.

“I have been told by many collectors and experts that The Big Bang Pistol set are the ‘holy grail’ of collectable firearms,” Bianchin said in comments obtained by SWNS. “These will be the crown jewel of any collection — they will appeal to both firearm collectors as well as those fascinated with space and engineering.” – READ MORE

