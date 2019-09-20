Revealed: 80 Percent of Central American Women, Girls Raped Crossing into U.S.

For all the political Left’s shrieks about a so-called “War on women” and a systemic “rape culture” pervasive throughout American society, the reality that some 8 in 10 women and girls are sexually assaulted during the dangerous trek from Mexico and South America to the U.S. southern border is met mostly with silence.

The media and Democrats’ refusal to acknowledge this wanton brutality is why I wrote my new book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, in which I highlight a seldom reported investigation into sexual assault of migrants by Splinter News, which is owned by Univision — an anti-Trump and anti-wall outfit. The report revealed the stunning truth that 80 percent of Central American women and girls are raped during their journey, primarily while traveling through Mexico or when they cross the U.S. border.

One woman profiled by the New York Times described being raped in Mexican brothels as well as in McAllen, Texas. She said, “They just told us, ‘You guys don’t have money, so you have to pay with your body.’”

According to the Splinter News exposé, “The arrangement is so common there’s a slang term for it—’cuerpomátic,’ or ‘cuerpomático’ (an apparent wordplay on Credomatic, a Central American credit-card processing firm), which means to use one’s body — or cuerpo — as a source of currency.” – READ MORE