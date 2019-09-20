Justin Trudeau on Controversial Blackface Incidents: ‘I Am Deeply Sorry and I Apologize’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today said during a press conference, “I shared the moments [of blackface] that I recollected, but I recognize it is absolutely unacceptable to do. I appreciate calling it makeup, but it was blackface, and that is just not right.”

He’d been asked by a reporter how many times he might have dressed in blackface in the past — and did not or could not answer that question directly.

But he noted that some people live with “discrimination … on a regular basis … and I didn’t see that from the layers of privilege that I have, and for that I am deeply sorry, and I apologize.”

The prime minister spoke to the media on Thursday in Winnipeg, Canada.

He also talked about "unconscious bias" in society today and how hard he's worked throughout a political career to represent all people across a diverse society