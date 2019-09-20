Global Climate Strike kicks off with thousands skipping school or work for demonstrations across the world

The worldwide climate protest partially inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg kicked off Friday in major – and smaller – cities around the globe Friday with hundreds of thousands of students hitting the streets.

In India’s capital of New Delhi, a crowd of a few dozen people quickly swelled to several hundred outside the city’s historic Lodhi garden, a sprawling park that is home to medieval royal tombs.

“What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!” they chanted as they walked down the street.

“We need to reclaim our constitutional right to clean air and water,” said Aman Sharma, a 16-year-old protester in New Delhi.

Australia, with more than 300,000 protesters taking to the streets around the country, saw its largest demonstration since the start of the Iraq War in 2003.

"Even though we ourselves aren't sick, the planet which we live on is, and we are protesting and fighting for it," Siobhan Sutton, a 15-year-old student at Perth Modern School in the west coast city of Perth, told the AP.