Retiring GOP lawmaker blasts Trump’s threat to close border as ‘angry eighth-grader’s tweet’ (VIDEO)

Retiring Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.) slammed President Trump for his recent threat to close the southern border on Twitter if Democrats do not agree to provide money to build his desired wall on the Mexican border.

“This struck me as like an angry eighth-grader’s tweet,” Costello said during an appearance on CNN on Friday.

“I don’t really know how to make sense of it because I don’t think he can do this even if he wanted to. It probably violates NAFTA,” he continued. “I don’t think he’ll have much if any support in Congress. Nor do I think logistically he’d be able to implement it.”

“And when you start throwing out vacuous threats like this, people stop taking you seriously in terms of how you go about negotiating,” he added. – READ MORE