Vet Who Has Raised $17 Million for Border Wall Promises Announcement Next Week: ‘We Have Pulled It Off’

Brian Kolfage, The Triple-amputee Military Veteran Who Has Raised More Than $17 Million To Pay For A Wall On The U.s. Southern Border With Mexico Through A Gofundme Campaign Is Telling Supporters On Social Media That He Will Make A “huge Announcement” Next Week.

“You all will be very happy to see what a little hard work can achieve and how we have it pulled off,” Kolfage wrote on the GoFundMe page where 294,661 people have donated and 2,984,722 have signed a petition that Kolfage added to his campaign.

In a series of tweets, Kolfage said the campaign is a success and that he would be making an announcement next week.

“We are funding the Wall! We Have it Done. Big Announcement Next Week!!! Donate,” Kolfage tweeted.

“There’s nothing better than being told we can’t do something and then coming out on top. We are funding the wall, and you are about to take part in a historic moment. Next week we release our full plan,” Kolfage tweeted. – READ MORE