Cyber attack causes distribution delays at prominent US newspapers: report

A cyberattack Saturday targeting a major newspaper publishing company reportedly affected distribution at prominent newspapers across the United States.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Tribune Publishing was affected by a cyberattack originating outside of the U.S., which caused service disruptions for the Saturday editions of major newspapers including the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Chicago Tribune, and the Baltimore Sun.

The west coast editions of The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times were also reportedly affected by the cyberattack, as the two papers are published by the Los Angeles Times’s production facility.

“We believe the intention of the attack was to disable infrastructure, more specifically servers, as opposed to looking to steal information,” a source with knowledge of the situation told the L.A. Times. – READ MORE