New Mexico compound suspects indicted on firearms, conspiracy charges, officials say

All five New Mexico compound suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on firearms and conspiracy charges, less than two weeks after they were arrested by the FBI, officials announced.

The indictment charged the suspects –- Jany Leveille, 35, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, Hujrah Wahhaj, 37, Subhanah Wahhaj, 35, and Lucas Morton, 40 – “with conspiring knowingly to provide an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States, possession of firearms and ammunition,” a news release from the District of New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Leveille, a Haitian national who was in the U.S. illegally, was also accused of possession of firearms and ammunition, the news release said.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to get Leveille firearms and ammunition from at least November 2017 through August, the news release said, in addition to moving firearms and ammunition in December 2017 from across Georgia to New Mexico.

"The indictment further alleges that, between December 2017 and August 2018, the defendants established a training camp and firing range in Taos County, where they stored firearms and ammunition and engaged in firearms and tactical training as part of their common plan to prepare for violent attacks on government, military, educational, and financial institutions," the news release said.

A 13-year-old boy on what investigators have described as an extremist Muslim compound in New Mexico said he was being trained to commit “jihad” against people with different beliefs, according to a report Saturday.

The teen told investigators that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, wanted to “get an army together” and train the group of 11 children for jihad, Reuters reported citing federal court documents.

Wahhaj was the father of Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, the 3-year-old boy whose body turned up in an underground tunnel at the compound and whose disappearance led investigators to the group.

he teen said his mother was dating Wahhaj, and that the man trained him and another teenager on the compound “in firearms and military techniques, including rapid reloads and hand-to-hand combat,” according to an affidavit.

Wahhaj — whose father reportedly was linked to the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center as an unindicted co-conspirator and is an imam at a mosque in New York City — allegedly told the teens that jihad meant they were to kill those who did not believe in Allah.