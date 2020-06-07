Researchers Retract Botched Anti- Hydroxychloroquine Study Which Was Used To Attack Trump

An influential study which found anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine raised the risk of cardiac issues has been retracted by its three authors.

The study, published on May 22 in the UK’s prestegious Lancet medical journal, relied on bogus data from a company called Surgisphere, which would not transfer the full dataset for an independent review, and “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”

The entire study was fake. Congratulations on using garbage science from con artists to scare sick people away from potentially life-saving treatment. Hope the dank anti-Trump burns were worth it. https://t.co/Gq27Z0FFcz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 4, 2020

While the company that produced the original data, Surgisphere Corp., had signaled that it would cooperate with an independent review, it ultimately reneged and said doing so would violate confidentiality agreements, wrote the study authors. “As such, our reviewers were not able to conduct an independent and private peer review,” the authors said. –Bloomberg

Notably, the World Health Organization halted trials of the drug, only to reverse course after the Lancet issued a major disclaimer regarding the study. – READ MORE

