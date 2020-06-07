Megan Rapinoe, John Legend, Lizzo, More Celebs Sign Open Letter To Defund Police

Wealthy celebrities like soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musicians John Legend and Lizzo, and left-wing activist and actress Jane Fonda have all signed an open letter demanding the “divestment from police.”

The letter was posted on DefendingBlackLives.org and titled, “A Letter to Demand Divestment from Police and an Investment in Black Communities.”

According to Rolling Stone, “The letter was released by activist Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter and a founding member of the Movement 4 Black Lives, a coalition of more than 100 black-rights organizations.”

Black Lives Matter is a radical anti-cop activist group. Its members have chanted for dead officers, and a 2016 lawsuit from the father of a slain Dallas officer accused the activist group of inciting the “war on police” that led to his son’s death.

“Black communities across the nation are mourning the deaths of George Floyd, tortured to death by Minneapolis police, Ahmaud Arbery, a jogger who was killed while running in a residential neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, Breonna Taylor an EMT killed while asleep in her bed in Louisville, KY, Dreasjon Reed in Indianapolis and Tony McDade in Tallahassee,” the letter starts. “Their names are added to a devastatingly long list of Black people who have been killed at the hands of vigilantes or law enforcement. Not to mention the others whose names we don’t yet know, and may never know since they were killed without a camera recording it.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --