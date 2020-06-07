Northam Announces Robert E. Lee Statue Will Be Taken Down

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is announcing that he has ordered the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

During a press conference on Thursday, Northam said, “It’s time to acknowledge the reality of institutional racism, even if you can’t see it. Public policies have kept this reality in place for a long time. That’s why we’ve been working so hard to reform criminal justice laws, expand health care access, make it easier to vote, and so much more.”

He continued, “But symbols matter too, and Virginia has never been willing to deal with symbols. Until now.”

“So, we’re taking it down,” Northam said, adding, “I know some will protest. Some will say, Lee was an honorable man. I know many people will be angry.” – READ MORE

