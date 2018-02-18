Ted Cruz Attacks Hollywood Liberals: Wanting ‘To Strip 2nd Amd. From Law-Abiding Americans’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hit Hollywood stars for being hypocrites in their call for more gun control after Wednesday’s shooting at a Florida high school when they themselves have “a bevy of armed security” surrounding them.

“Hollywood liberals on gun control is akin to Hollywood liberals on global warming,” Cruz told the entertainment site TMZ on Thursday. “They fly their private jets to a conference step out and say, ‘Global warming is terrible. Let’s take away everything from the working men and women,’ and they get back on their private jet and fly back.”

“If you’ve got a bevy of armed security officers protecting you, maybe you shouldn’t be trying to strip Second Amendment rights from law-abiding citizens,” he added. – READ MORE

