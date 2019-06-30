Bernie Sanders vows he would call Trump a ‘racist’ right to his face in a debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders declared after Thursday night’s debate that he would call President Trump a “racist” right to his face if the two ever met on a similar stage.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper after the Democratic presidential debate in Miami, the Vermont senator was asked whether he is “prepared to call a racist to his face.”

“Absolutely,” he answered. “Look, it gives me, honestly, no pleasure to say that, I have conservative friends who are certainly not racist. You know, we can disagree in this country.”

Sanders ticked off several actions by Trump that he deemed to be racist, including birther claims against then-President Barack Obama, along with Trump’s “attacks” on immigrants and Muslims.

“If you look at Trump, if you look at Trump’s life, history … yes, sad to say we have a bigot in the White House and that’s exactly what I would say to him,” said Sanders. – READ MORE