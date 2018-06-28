‘Kimmel’ Writer Unleashes Vulgar, Sexist Rant Against Karen Pence

On Tuesday, Bess Kalb, a writer for late night host Jimmy Kimmel, made her claim to join the exclusive group with a sexist and vulgar rant aimed at Second Lady Karen Pence. Ironically, and unsurprisingly, Kalb is also quick to cry sexism when she receives push-back against her often asinine and hyperbolic political posts.

OMG MOTHER KAREN TURNING IT OUT FOR QUEEN RAINA OF JORDAN HONEY YOU SEXY HATE-MONGERING BIGOT HOT NEW JERSEY AUNT!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuYsi2EVsC — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 26, 2018

MOTHER IS GETTING IT TONIGHT IN JESUS NAME!!! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 26, 2018

MOTHER LET'S TALK ABOUT THE BELT: HIGH UP? CHECK. SHINY? VERY. SEVERAL PRE-SCHOOL GIRL FLOWERS ON IT? I COUNT THREE. THIS BELT WAS A BIG CHOICE AND YOU MADE IT ON QUEEN RAINA DAY, MAMI! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 26, 2018

EVERY SINGLE MAN IN THIS PHOTO IS DREAMING ABOUT RIPPING OFF THAT BELT WITH HIS TEETH. pic.twitter.com/QyDBl2srGr — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 26, 2018

The entire thread fell in line with this tone, making demeaning comments and often invoking religious language to mock the Pence family’s well-known and loudly professed faith. – READ MORE

