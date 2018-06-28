True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

‘Kimmel’ Writer Unleashes Vulgar, Sexist Rant Against Karen Pence

Posted on by
Share:

On Tuesday, Bess Kalb, a writer for late night host Jimmy Kimmel, made her claim to join the exclusive group with a sexist and vulgar rant aimed at Second Lady Karen Pence. Ironically, and unsurprisingly, Kalb is also quick to cry sexism when she receives push-back against her often asinine and hyperbolic political posts.

The entire thread fell in line with this tone, making demeaning comments and often invoking religious language to mock the Pence family’s well-known and loudly professed faith. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘Kimmel’ Writer Unleashes Vulgar, Sexist Rant Against Karen Pence
‘Kimmel’ Writer Unleashes Vulgar, Sexist Rant Against Karen Pence

It's apparently essential to degrade, mock, and demean conservative women if you want to join the feminism club in 2018.

Daily Wire Daily Wire

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: