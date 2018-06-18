True Pundit

‘Republican’ Stormy Daniels: ‘Should I Run For President?’

Porn “star” Stormy Daniels says her claims that she had an affair with President Trump are not political, declares she’s a Republican, and even muses about whether she should run for president in a lengthy interview with the Chicago Tribune.

“This didn’t start with a political agenda,” she told the Tribune on Saturday afternoon as she lounged on a seat of her tour bus in a parking lot in Rosemont. “I think it’s really funny that most people don’t even know that I’m Republican.

“They make it political in the same way that they have to put porn star in front of my name,” she added. “If I was a librarian, it wouldn’t be: Librarian Stormy Daniels.”

But at the end of the interview, she said, “I don’t know, should I run for president?”

A laugh. And then: “The terrifying thing is I might win.”READ MORE

