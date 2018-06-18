‘Fools Build Walls,’ Says China — Home Of The Longest Wall In The World!

President Trump campaigned on building a wall on America’s southern border to prevent people from illegally entering the country. And he also promised to target countries that impose trade barriers on the United States — a move that has miffed some nations.

Like China. Trump has imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods to offset a massive trade deficit with the country. Trump has called for 25% tariffs on more than $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China doesn’t like that. Not one bit.

“Following the path of expanding and opening up is China’s best response to the trade dispute between China and the United States, and is also the responsibility that major countries should have to the world,” said an editorial in Xinhua news agency.

“The wise man builds bridges, the fool builds walls,” Xinhua said.

But whoever wrote the piece has clearly forgotten that China built the longest world in the world, much of which still stands. The wall was built for defensive purposes but also as a way to control China’s borders and to allow the country to impose duties on goods transported along the Silk Road.- READ MORE

